Greater Kansas City Chamber’s PAC issues endorsements in Shawnee Mission area statehouse races

The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce’s political action committee in partnership with the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City, KC BizPAC, today released its endorsements in the fall general elections, including several contested statehouse races in the Shawnee Mission area.

KC BizPAC’s endorsements in local races include:

Cindy Holscher (D-16)

Tom Cox (R-17)

Cindy Neighbor (D-18)

Stephanie Clayton (R-19)

Jan Kessinger (R-20)

Linda Gallagher (R-23)

Melissa Rooker (R-25)

Brandon Woodard (D-30)

The group has also endorsed Democrat Laura Kelly for governor.

The endorsement list did not include candidates running in Shawnee Mission area Districts 14 and 29.