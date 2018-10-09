Briefly noted: Shawnee Mission Post candidate forums begin Wednesday; Biden endorses Davids; History of OP’s French Market

Candidate forums begin Wednesday. The Shawnee Mission Post will hold the first of five candidates forums for local statehouse races and the Prairie Village mayoral race tomorrow.

Wednesday, October 10 in the Shawnee Mission Northwest Library (7 p.m. start)

: Democrat Angela Schweller confirmed; Republican Charlotte Esau invited but has not responded. House District 17 : Incumbent Republican Tom Cox, Democratic challenger Laura Smith-Everett, and Liberterian challenger Michael Kerner all confirmed.

: Incumbent Republican Tom Cox, Democratic challenger Laura Smith-Everett, and Liberterian challenger Michael Kerner all confirmed. House District 18: Incumbent Democrat Cindy Neighbor and Republican challenger Eric Jenkins all confirmed.

Thursday October 11 at Village Presbyterian Church (6:30 p.m. start)

: Incumbent Republican Stephanie Clayton and Democratic challenger Stephen Wyatt both confirmed House District 25: Incumbent Republican Melissa Rooker and Democratic challenger Rui Xu both confirmed.

Thursday October 11 at Village Presbyterian Church (7:45 p.m. start)

Prairie Village Mayor: Candidates Eric Mikkelson and Serena Schermoly both confirmed.

Tuesday, October 23 in the Shawnee Mission South Library (7 p.m. start)

: Incumbent Republican Jan Kessinger confirmed; Democratic challenger Becky Barker invited but has not responded. District 29: Incumbent Democrat Brett Parker, Republican challenger James Todd and Libertarian challenger Robert Firestone all confirmed.

Wednesday, October 24 at the Johnson County Central Resource Library (6:30 p.m. start)

: Democratic incumbent Cindy Holscher and Republican challenger Sue Huff both confirmed. District 23 : Republican incumbent Linda Gallagher and Democratic challenger Susan Ruiz both confirmed.

: Republican incumbent Linda Gallagher and Democratic challenger Susan Ruiz both confirmed. District 30: Republican Wendy Bingesser and Democrat Brandon Woodard both confirmed.

Biden endorses Davids in Congressional race. Former Vice President Joe Biden formally endorsed Democrat Sharice Davids in her run for Rep. Kevin Yoder’s seat in Congress. “The people of Kansas deserve a representative who understands their concerns and shares their struggles,” Biden said. “Sharice lives those struggles herself and has focused her career on creating opportunities for middle-class families to get ahead. That work will continue in Congress, where Sharice will reach across the aisle to get things done for her district and our country.” Former President Barack Obama listed Davids among candidates he endorsed for this election cycle last week.

Flatland explored history of Overland Park’s soon-to-be-demolished French Market. KCPT’s Flatland took a look at the history of the French Market at 95th Street and Metcalf in Overland Park — which opened in the 1960s as a “massive store filled with lavish French decorations.” [The Rise And Fall Of An Overland Park Icon — Flatland]