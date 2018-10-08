Shawnee Mission School District leaders implore patrons to vote Nov. 6

Leaders of the Shawnee Mission School District as well as the head of the National Education Association-Shawnee Mission and the Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA are urging area residents to vote in this fall’s election.

An email that went out to staff, parents and patrons from the district’s central office on Friday reminds Shawnee Mission area citizens that the final day to register to vote is Oct. 16, that there are advance voting opportunities, and that Election Day itself is Nov. 6.

The message, signed by Superintendent Mike Fulton, board of education President Brad Stratton, NEA-SM President Linda Sieck and SMAC PTA President Jim Baucom, tells recipients that “Voting is part of our civic responsibility. As adults, it is important we model civic responsibility for our children,” and that “Voting is foundational to strong communities and schools.”

It’s the first time in recent history that the district and partner organizations have taken a coordinated step to encourage participation in elections.

The message makes no mention of any candidates or specific races.