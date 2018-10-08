Briefly noted: New traffic light going in at Mission and Lee in Leawood

Traffic signal to be installed at Mission and Lee. Motorists heading to and from Leawood City Park in the coming weeks are likely to notice a new traffic control installation in the area. The city of Leawood will be installing a new traffic signal at the intersection of Mission Road and Lee Boulevard, just a block south of I-435. The installation is a joint initiative by Leawood and Johnson County Wastewater, which is in the process of a massive $335 million expansion of its Tomahawk Creek Treatment Facility, which sits west of Leawood City Park. The signal is expected to be installed and made operational sometime this month.
