Mission council to approve Broadmoor final design plan

Mission councilmembers last week agreed to consider the final key concepts for the Broadmoor redesign project at its next council meeting.

The city project is an overhaul of Broadmoor Street between Johnson Drive and Martway Street and includes full-depth pavement replacement, stormwater system upgrades, curb replacement, sidewalk improvements and replacement of the traffic signal at Johnson Drive and Broadmoor, according to Mission city records.

Emily Randel, assistant to the city administrator, told the council in a community development committee meeting Oct. 3 that the resolution listing key concepts in the redesign includes one revision in project costs, bringing the total up to $1.25 million but keeping the project under the original budget of $1.3 million.

At this point, the council is planning to move forward with the second proposed plan based on feedback from residents and business owners at open houses this year.

One resident, Josh Thede, a Mission resident and member of the city’s sustainability commission, raised some objection at the community development meeting regarding the Broadmoor project. His concerns focused on pedestrian and cyclist safety.

“The main thing is that the lanes are still 12 feet wide, which is a ridiculous width, in my opinion, for lanes,” Thede said. “The average car is six-and-a-half feet wide.”

Thede said he would encourage the council to reduce the width of Broadmoor in the redesign so that pedestrians have less distance to cross the street. He also wants to advocate for bicycle parking spaces and benches for pedestrians, especially senior citizens who live nearby.

City administrator Laura Smith said the council would need to decide what to do with the additional space, such as wider sidewalks or additional green space, if the council decides to reduce the lane width.

Randel said Broadmoor Street “wasn’t ever going to be the perfect bike lane scenario,” and the city staff hasn’t discussed narrowing the street width. The redesign will also make Broadmoor Street between Martway and Johnson fully compliant with the federal American with Disabilities Act, Randel added.

Councilmember Debbie Kring said city staff should discuss with Olsson & Associates, the engineer behind the project, on the “rationale” for the lane width before making any further changes.

The Mission council will officially vote on the Broadmoor final design concept resolution in its Oct. 17 meeting. Once the council approves the final design concepts, city staff will move forward with the project as planned, with construction to begin in 2019.