Fight over new home design guidelines becomes central in Prairie Village mayoral race — and it’s gotten personal

The set of new home design regulations approved on an 11-2 vote by the Prairie Village City Council last week has emerged as a bright dividing line between mayoral candidates Eric Mikkelson and Serena Schermoly. And it’s gotten personal.

Schermoly and Ted Odell were the dissenting votes on the new guidelines when they came before the governing body for final approval after months of deliberation last Monday. Schermoly also made an unsuccessful attempt to amend the guidelines to exempt existing homeowners from key provisions on green space and massing.

Mikkelson, on the other hand, has been a strong proponent of the Phase 2 guidelines and cheered their passage during a candidate forum last week, saying they would preserve the character of neighborhoods.

Schermoly has stressed time and again that her opposition to the guidelines as written came out of a concern for protecting the pocketbooks of residents, who may be forced to incorporate design elements into a home addition that would increase the price of a project. She’s also criticized the design of Mikkelson’s home, saying it violates many of the principles the guidelines put in place.

But support for Schermoly’s campaign from members of the homebuilding industry has attracted scrutiny since before the primary — and it’s come to the fore again over the past week.

Homebuilders organize support for Schermoly campaign

In July, a Prairie Village resident posted a series of photos on Next Door showing teardown-rebuild lots with Schermoly’s campaign signs planted in the front yard. Schermoly brushed off the controversy at the time, noting that her campaign had not received any financial contributions from homebuilders.

And in the intervening weeks, she’s used her campaign’s communications channels to push back on the notion promoted by “my opponent’s supporters” that she was “in the pocket of the builders”:



In another video, posted on her Facebook page, Schermoly speaks as photos of Mikkelson’s house — which was completed in 2002 — show up on screen, saying that “his house towers over his neighbors” and that it doesn’t comply with the Phase 1 or Phase 2 regulations approved by the city over the past two years.

Schermoly continues to maintain that her opposition to the guidelines was firmly rooted in a desire to protect homeowners from additional expense they would incur if they had to adhere to massing requirements that would necessitate additional windows and doors on some planes.

However, homebuilding industry professionals’ continued support for her campaign has propelled additional attention over the past several days.

On Sept. 28, John Moffitt, Jr., who works both in real estate with John Moffitt & Associates and in homebuilding with MOJO Built homes, sent an email to a group of more than a dozen area housing industry professionals urging them to attend the meeting where the council would vote on the design guidelines.

“ALSO – Our HBA PAC has contributed to Serena’s campaign -(Mayor candidate most of you have met),” Moffitt wrote. “Every builder in that room needs to get her signs placed in any/all properties, & consider a personal contributing (sic) to her campaign.”

Asked about the email, Moffitt pointed out that the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City had put out a questionnaire to all three candidates ahead of the primary a that Schermoly “was the only candidate who was courteous enough to reply.” The group endorsed Schermoly earlier this summer, and Moffitt is organizing a campaign meet-and-greet event for Schermoly at a new home on Fontana Street this coming Sunday.

Schermoly also acknowledged last week that her campaign now has received multiple donations from people and groups associated with the homebuilding industry — a change from ahead of the primary when she emphasized that she had taken no money from home builders.

But, she says, regardless of the financial contributions, her positions do not align completely with the desires of the HBA, noting that she has always been in favor of the new guidelines as they pertain to teardown-rebuild projects.

“I’m not in the pocket of the builders,” she said Thursday. “I do want to make sure everyone is able to build a home or an addition, and we should let people reinvest in their homes. The homebuilders don’t agree with me completely. The only thing I’m focused on is ways to save residents money.”

Mikkelson’s camp, however, points to Schermoly’s votes as a sign that she hasn’t grasped how strongly the majority of Prairie Village residents felt the need for additional steps to be taken to address neighborhood character.

“Her actions speak for themselves,” said Mikkelson’s campaign manager John Pauldine. “Eric Mikkelson is the experienced, engaged, educated, effective candidate for mayor who stands with the vast majority of Prairie Village residents in supporting common-sense guidelines on teardowns…Eric’s opponent ignored the wishes of most Prairie Village residents when she voted to kill the teardown regulations.”

Schermoly’s responses to the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City’s candidate questionnaire from ahead of the primaries follow: