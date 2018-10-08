Lakeside Redevelopment

Lakeview Village, a Continuing Care Retirement Community in Lenexa, has partnered with Don Julian Builders to redevelop around the community’s signature three-acre lake.

“We are continually looking at how we can create the best retirement lifestyle for Kansas City’s retirees,” said Jamie Frazier, CEO of Lakeview Village. “We’ve been around for more than 50 years, and we are finding that seniors today have different expectations for retirement living. Our partnership with Don Julian Builders allows us to build luxury homes that are very similar to residents’ pre-retirement homes in look and feel.”

Today’s seniors appreciate choices, and the redevelopment, which will break ground in 2019, will provide plenty more options for retirees. All told, the project will add eight new villas to the community, including two brand new, mid-sized floor plans. All of these lovely homes feature a full basement, which can be finished, as well as zero-step entries at the front and garage doors. This benefit is unique in the area, even when considering housing built for seniors.

The London: These well-designed villas offer 10-foot ceilings and many options for customization. Built near the lake, these homes will all have lake views. At 1,593 square feet, these two-bedroom, two-bathroom homes feature gourmet, eat-in kitchens and a spacious, two-car attached garage. The development includes a London twin-home as well as a single-family residence, a rare find at a retirement community.

The Stockholm: At 1,598 square feet, this new floor plan is sure to become a favorite. With two bedrooms and two bathrooms and a spacious hearth room, there will be plenty of room to breathe in these upscale homes. A covered deck extends the living space into the backyard, and a two-car garage is standard. Lakeview Village plans three of these homes.

The Berlin: The Berlin has the same foot print as the Stockholm at 1,598 square feet, but is actually a smaller version of the larger Paris that is already popular among Lakeview Village residents. Beautiful, hardwood floors in the entry make a statement, while the remote-controlled gas fireplace in the living room keeps things cozy. This home also has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a tiled, walk-in shower in the master. There is one Berlin planned.



New construction projects at Lakeview Village offer plenty of opportunities for customization. Residents choose kitchen cabinets, appliances and countertops; light fixtures; flooring; tile in the kitchen and bathrooms; paint colors and finishes. These homes are truly built to taste.

A Paris floor plan rounds out the new construction project, but that home is already reserved. Lakeview Village is tearing down existing homes to make way for the new construction. You can learn more about these homes and the many convenient services and amenities that make the Lakeview Village lifestyle one-of-a-kind by scheduling a personal tour.