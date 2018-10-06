Your Community: Lenexa City Center Library





The new Lenexa City Center Library is taking shape! Structural steel, the elevator shaft, stairwells and pre-cast concrete wall panels have emerged on the site. When it opens in mid to late 2019, the two-story Lenexa City Center Library will house a collection slightly larger than the current Lackman Library, and will feature:

Convenient Holds area right inside the entrance on Lenexa Commons level – patrons can also choose to pick up their holds during “extended holds hours” A drive-through kiosk in the adjacent parking garage for convenient holds pick-up and material drop off Kids’ area on the Lenexa Commons level, with convenient access from the adjacent parking garage Adults and Teens sections on Lower Commons, featuring a cultural commons area, tech bar, and public art Study and conference rooms in a variety of sizes



In collaboration with Holzman Moss Bottino Architecture, Hollis + Miller Architects designed the roughly 40,000 sq. ft. facility to seamlessly fit into the Lenexa City Center plaza and public market while still providing a distinct image for the Johnson County Library.

The exterior of the Library will feature textured walls with deep stone ledges that will engage patrons and the community by allowing for seating within the public plaza. The large roof is designed with an overhang that caps the building – to not only provide shade but also visual prominence. Limestone terrace seating will also be built into the exterior landscaping.

The Lenexa City Center Library features two entrances- the Lenexa Commons level providing easy paths to the Civic Plaza, Lenexa Rec Center, and City Hall; and the Lower Commons level entrance is right across from the Public Market.

For updates on our progress at Lenexa City Center, visit jocolibrary.org/locations/lenexa.

