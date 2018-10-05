Shawnee library branch reopening Oct. 9 after bedbug treatment

After Johnson County Library temporarily closed its Shawnee location because of bedbugs, library staff are wrapping up treatment and cleaning.

The Shawnee branch will reopen for business at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, library officials said today.

Treatments at the Shawnee branch include fumigation, sealing and baking/removing infested materials, and deep cleaning.

Christopher Leitch, community relations coordinator, said staff has handled, inspected and/or cleaned more than 12,000 items at the branch over the past week.

“All potentially-affected books at the branch have been baked in portable ovens, heating items to 120 degrees F for one to one-and-a-half hours,” Leitch said in an email Friday. “Potentially-affected furniture has been baked as well in a large-format oven-tent built in the branch for the purpose.”

Other branches are being inspected and cleared by pest control specialists including bedbug sniffing dogs. Anyone interested in the process may observe the operations at the Shawnee Library on Friday.

Further infestation has not been observed as of noon Friday.

“If patrons are concerned about materials they believe originated at Shawnee, they are advised to place those materials in a sealable plastic bag and return to any Johnson County Library location,” Leitch wrote.

Information about bed bugs can be found on the K-State Research and Extension website.