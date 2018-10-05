Prairie Village set to reveal proposed solution to persistent flooding along Mission Road

In the span of just a few weeks last summer, torrential rains sent Brush Creek pouring over its banks in Prairie Village twice, threatening motorists on Mission Road and causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to homes and property in the vicinity of the Village Shops and Village Presbyterian Church.

Now, the city of Prairie Village thinks it has a solution to the problem.

The city will host a public open house next Tuesday, Oct. 9 to reveal the results of an engineering firm’s study of the Mission Road floodplain from 67th Street to 69th Street and a potential solution to the flooding issue.

Keith Bredehoeft, the city’s public works manager, told the city council this week that engineers believed they had devised a plan to mitigate the threat of such catastrophic flooding damage in the future. While he said he could not reveal specific details until next week’s meeting, Bredehoeft indicated that the plan calls for “widening and lowering the [creek] channel along with raising Mission Road…”

Bredehoeft said preliminary estimates suggest the total project cost would be around $1.5 million. About 25 percent of the project could be funded by the city with about 75 percent potentially funded through the county’s stormwater management program.

The city expects to present its preliminary engineering study on the project to the county for review at the end of this year. Bredehoeft said the hope is to get county funding secured so that work could occur in 2020.

Prairie Village isn’t the only Shawnee Mission area city that has seen increased flooding issues in recent years. Fairway has for the past few years been grappling with persistent flooding issues along Rock Creek. Roeland Park, Mission and Merriam have looked to mitigate issues along Turkey Creek. And Leawood is looking to relocate storage for parks equipment after flooding from Indian Creek inundated its facility last year.

A group of Prairie Village residents implored the city to look into solutions for the Mission Road issues last summer following the two rounds of major flooding.