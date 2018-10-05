Briefly noted: Former Prairie Village senator rebuts Steve Rose’s decision not to support Yoder

Former Prairie Village state senator pens column in support of Yoder for re-election. Former Kansas Sen. Kay Wolf has authored a column published in the Kansas City Star voicing her support for Rep. Kevin Yoder’s re-election. Wolf’s column comes as a rebuttal to a piece written by former Johnson County Sun Publisher Steve Rose, who said he would not vote for Yoder because of Yoder’s support for President Donald Trump. Wolf had initially filed to run for re-election to her seat in the state senate back in 2016, but withdrew in May saying that she wanted to spend more time with her husband at their home in Arizona.
