Merriam celebrating inaugural Merriam Drive Live this weekend

The inaugural Music Fest Merriam Drive Live is set for Saturday, Oct. 6.

Downtown Merriam will turn into a street and lawn party with live music on two stages. Plus, festivalgoers can enjoy a touch-a-truck and beer garden as well as food trucks, yard games — including Connect 4, corn hole and giant Jenga — and other kids activities. Crafters and farmers market vendors will also be there for visitors to get their shopping done.

Admission is free for the all day event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive.

Everyone should bring lawn chairs or blankets for listening to the live performers. No outside alcohol or coolers will be allowed.

Here’s the schedule of live entertainment:

Main Stage

10 a.m.: Scott Duncan (variety)

12 p.m.: Nick Schnebelen Band (blues)

3 p.m.: Lyin Eyes (Eagles cover)

Second Stage

11 a.m.: Jenni Lari Duo (pop)

2 p.m.: Rusty Laffoon Duo (country)

Youth Activities

Merriam Marketplace Pavilion

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: LaCarita’s Face painting

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Rock n’ Rob Show

12-2 p.m.: DJ the Balloon Man

2-4 p.m.: Eileen Caricatures

2:30-3:30 p.m.: Rock n’ Rob Show

Kids activities include two bounce houses and touch-a-truck, so children can get a close encounter with a Merriam police car, fire truck, dump truck, street sweeper, trash truck and backhoe.