Former student pens ‘a farewell note to a beloved teacher’ following death of Rick Royer

Former SM East math teacher Rick Royer left an impression on generations of students over the course of his four decades at the school.

And in the wake of his death Sept. 26, some are taking the time to share their appreciation of his skill as an educator and the impact he had on their lives.

Jack Peterson, who graduated from SM East in 2008, has penned a “farewell note to a beloved teacher” and shared it with us:

Mr. Royer was a light. During both years I had him as a teacher, I always looked forward to the time I got to spend in his class. Some days it was because I was eager to hear whatever story he was going to tell that day. Some days it was because I heard we were going to finish early, and he was likely to let us work on a crossword puzzle. Some days – more than just a few – it was because I appreciated the way he taught us math. He’s the reason I went to college planning to be a math major. (I decided that wasn’t the path for me, a decision I think he’d completely understand!) It’s amazing to think he taught for 40 years in the same halls, and that for 40 years he had students like me happy to step into his classroom, cheered by his presence in the hallway, and hopeful he’d share one more story with us before class let out. I hope he knew how much he meant to us. I’m sure he did, but teenagers don’t always adequately express our appreciation for adults in the moment. I’ll always appreciate his smile, and his honesty when he wasn’t feeling like smiling. And most of all, I’ll miss the light that he brought into our school, into our lives, every single day.

Thanks to Jack for sending this in. If you’ve got a memory of Mr. Royer you’d like to share, email it to us here and we’ll add it to this post.

UPDATE: Former student Brittany Mitchell send in this remembrance: