Briefly noted: Second publication moves rating of Congressional race in favor of Davids

Second publication moves rating of Congressional race in favor of Davids. The Cook Political Report has shifted its rating of the race between Rep. Kevin Yoder and challenger Sharice Davids from “toss up” to “lean D.” That follows Inside Politics shifting of the race from “toss up” to “tilt Democratic” in recent days as well. Yoder appeared to acknowledge the perceived momentum for Davids campaign Wednesday as part of his criticism of her backing out of the Johnson County Bar Association luncheon. “Sharice Davids thinks she has this race in the bag and that the millions of dollars in PAC money will help her win this election like it helped her win her primary,” Yoder tweeted. “It’s a fraud on the voters of the Third District.”

Preview for Art Show benefiting Mission Projects coming tonight. The fifth annual Art Show to benefit the Mission Projects will be part of the First Fridays activities in the Crossroads tomorrow at the Boveri Realty Group Art Space, 1819 Wyandotte St. A Preview Night will be held on tonight, Oct. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.