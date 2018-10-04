Best Bets for the Weekend: Fall festivals like you’ve never seen

Hang on to your hats, folks – this weekend is a whirlwind of fall festivals:
- Shawnee is going all out with their annual Scarecrow Festival at City Hall on Saturday morning: Scarecrow making, pumpkin decorating and a Farmers’ Market are all on offer. Businesses and merchants will participate in a scarecrow contest so make sure to check out all of the creative displays along Johnson Drive.
It doesn’t get anymore festive than Harvestfest at Riverfest Park in De Soto. It might be the first Trick-or-Treat of the season, in addition to the kid’s and adult costume contest, hayrides and even a Miss Harvest Pageant (which even includes a Pee-Wee division for 3-5 year-olds…).
- Not to be outdone, Westwood hosting their annual Oktoberfest celebration will be held on Saturday in Joe D. Dennis Park. Music, activities and all kinds of beverages will be available for consumption.