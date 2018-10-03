Republican Sen. Bollier appears in new ad for Democrat Laura Kelly

Mission Hills Republican Barbara Bollier has lent her support to Kansas Senate colleague Laura Kelly, the Democratic candidate for Kansas governor, in a new campaign ad.

The spot features Bollier and Democratic Sen. Tom Hawk of Manhattan discussing their work with Kelly in the state’s upper chamber.

“We work with her in the Senate,” Bollier says, “and she treats everyone with respect, even when she disagrees.”

Kelly’s collegiality, they suggest, sets her apart from Republican nominee Kris Kobach.

“Kris Kobach would be just like Sam Brownback,” Bollier says. “Lots of fighting, only making things worse.”

Here’s the ad:

Bollier attracted the ire of Republican leaders in the statehouse in July when she announced she was supporting Prairie Village teacher Tom Niermann, a Democrat, in the race for the Kansas 3rd Congressional District seat as well as Kelly in the gubernatorial race. While Kelly easily won the gubernatorial nomination, Niermann finished third in the Congressional field behind winner Sharice Davids and attorney Brent Welder.

Senate President Susan Wagle and Majority Leader Jim Denning issued a statement after Bollier’s endorsement announcement chiding her for crossing party lines.

“After Senator Bollier’s embarrassing endorsements, I have no choice but to remove her from her leadership position, effective immediately,” Wagle wrote at the time.

Denning called Bollier’s decision a “profound and personal disappointment to me.”