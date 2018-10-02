Briefly noted: Sharice Davids among new group of candidates endorsed by Barack Obama; NRCC pulls $1 million in ads planned to support Yoder

Obama endorses Davids in Congressional race. Former President Barack Obama on Monday issued a fresh list of endorsements for the November elections, and Democratic Congressional candidate Sharice Davids was among the recipients of Obama’s support. Obama has not endorsed any other candidates running for Congress in Kansas. Davids served as a White House fellow during the final months of Obama’s tenure and continued through the start of President Trump’s first year in office. “Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something—to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service,” Obama said. “They deserve your vote.”

National Republican Congressional Committee pulls more than $1 million in planned ads for Yoder. The Hill newspaper reports that the National Republican Congressional Committee has decided to pull more than $1 million in planned television advertising in support of Rep. Kevin Yoder’s reelection campaign. The move comes after Inside Politics shifted its rating of the race from a toss-up to “tilt Democratic” and a poll fielded by the New York Times and Siena University found Davids up 51-43 with a 4.6 percent margin of error. [Major Republican Committee Pulls Money From Yoder Re-Election Effort — KCUR]

Johnson County Library says Shawnee branch will open Wednesday. The Johnson County Library announced yesterday that it was “committed to re-opening the Shawnee Library for regular service hours Oct. 3 pending confirmation of eradication” following the discovery of bed bugs in the facility last week. “The safety of patrons and the collection are paramount. JCL has policies and procedures in place & has conducted staff training to mitigate the issue,” the library said in a post on social media.