Fairway replacing aging playground equipment at Peterson Park

By the end of this month, Fairway will have a new playground in Peterson Park.

The new playground at 6136 Mission Road will feature two play structures, one for children ages 2 to 5 and the other for children ages 6 to 12 age. The playground will also have a new swing set that includes two school-aged swings, two toddler swings and a friendship swing designed to allow parents to swing with their children, or children to swing with their friends.

Here’s a look at the final rendering of the design:

“The safety surfacing will be a poured-in-place surface, which will increase accessibility to the playground for children with disabilities,” said Brice Soeken, director of parks and recreation.

The project, projected at a total cost of $212,895, will be built by Athco, the company that installed the existing playground equipment almost 20 years ago, Soeken said.

Fairway city leaders decided to replace the playground equipment because “it was past its usable lifetime,” he added.

Soeken said he hopes the park will be back open by the end of October, weather permitting.