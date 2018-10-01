Sights and sounds from Oktoberfest in Shawnee

Leah Wankum - October 1, 2018 11:14 am
Shawnee Oktoberfest
Traditional German dances were part of Shawnee’s annual Oktoberfest celebration last weekend. Photos by Shawnee German-American Club and City of Shawnee

As part of its rich German history, Shawnee residents celebrated their 16th Oktoberfest last weekend.

Dennis Busby, a member of the Shawnee Sisters Cities Committee, which hosts Oktoberfest, said the festival is a celebration of German and German-American culture and heritage in Shawnee.

Additionally, Shawnee has an active sister city program with Erfurt, Thuringia, in Germany.
“Oktoberfest is a celebration of German (and) Bavarian heritage and is a joyous fall festival,” Busby said.

Festivalgoers on Friday, Sept. 29, enjoyed Betty Jo Simon and The Alpen Spoilers, along with polka and classic German songs. The Blatalauer Schuplattlers, a local Bavarian folk dance group, also made an appearance.

“Our food is locally sourced and includes bratwurst, red cabbage, hot German potato salad and apple strudel,” Busby said. “We serve three kinds of German-style beer.”

The festival also included a kinderhall with games for children. Busby said roughly 1,000 people attend the festival each year.

“We charge no admission and do this more as a celebration rather than a moneymaker,” he said.

Shawnee Oktoberfest

Shawnee Oktoberfest

Shawnee Oktoberfest

Shawnee Oktoberfest

Shawnee Oktoberfest

It's your community. Make sure you're informed

No one else provides as much coverage of our community as the Shawnee Mission Post. Make sure you understand the issues affecting our area by becoming a subcriber today!

subscribe for full access

Subscribe for access to comments section

RELATED STORIES