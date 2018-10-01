Sights and sounds from Oktoberfest in Shawnee

As part of its rich German history, Shawnee residents celebrated their 16th Oktoberfest last weekend.

Dennis Busby, a member of the Shawnee Sisters Cities Committee, which hosts Oktoberfest, said the festival is a celebration of German and German-American culture and heritage in Shawnee.

Additionally, Shawnee has an active sister city program with Erfurt, Thuringia, in Germany.

“Oktoberfest is a celebration of German (and) Bavarian heritage and is a joyous fall festival,” Busby said.

Festivalgoers on Friday, Sept. 29, enjoyed Betty Jo Simon and The Alpen Spoilers, along with polka and classic German songs. The Blatalauer Schuplattlers, a local Bavarian folk dance group, also made an appearance.

“Our food is locally sourced and includes bratwurst, red cabbage, hot German potato salad and apple strudel,” Busby said. “We serve three kinds of German-style beer.”

The festival also included a kinderhall with games for children. Busby said roughly 1,000 people attend the festival each year.

“We charge no admission and do this more as a celebration rather than a moneymaker,” he said.