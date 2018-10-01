MainStream Coalition’s MainPAC issues general election endorsements for Johnson County, statewide races

The MainStream Coalition’s political action committee, MainPAC, has issued its endorsements ahead of the November general election, including several races in the Shawnee Mission area.

The list of endorsed candidates differs slightly from its primary endorsements. Of note, while the group had endorsed incumbent Tom Cox in his Republican House District 17 primary against Jim Eschrich, MainPAC is recommending Democratic challenger Laura Smith-Everett over Cox and Libertarian Michael Kerner in the general election.

And while the group had endorsed Tom Niermann in the Democratic primary for the Kansas 3rd Congressional District seat, it’s endorsing Democratic nominee Sharice Davids in the general election over Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder and Libertarian candidate Chris Clemmons.

A full list of MainPAC’s endorsed candidates in contested local as well as statewide elections follows:

Kansas Governor : Laura Kelly (D)

: Laura Kelly (D) Kansas Third Congressional District : Sharice Davids (D)

: Sharice Davids (D) Kansas Secretary of State : Brian McClendon (D)

: Brian McClendon (D) Kansas State Treasurer : Marci Francisco (D)

: Marci Francisco (D) Kansas Commissioner of Insurance : Vicki Schmidt (R)

: Vicki Schmidt (R) Kansas Attorney General : No endorsement

: No endorsement Kansas State Board of Education District 3 : Ruth Goff (D)

: Ruth Goff (D) Kansas House District 14 : Angela Justus Schweller (D)

: Angela Justus Schweller (D) Kansas House District 16 : Cindy Holscher (D)

: Cindy Holscher (D) Kansas House District 17 : Laura Smith-Everett (D)

: Laura Smith-Everett (D) Kansas House District 18 : Cindy Neighbor (D)

: Cindy Neighbor (D) Kansas House District 19 : Stephanie Clayton (R)

: Stephanie Clayton (R) Kansas House District 20 : Jan Kessinger (R)

: Jan Kessinger (R) Kansas House District 23 : Linda Gallagher (R)

: Linda Gallagher (R) Kansas House District 25 : Melissa Rooker (R)

: Melissa Rooker (R) Kansas House District 29 : Brett Parker (D)

: Brett Parker (D) Kansas House District 30 : Brandon Woodard (D)

: Brandon Woodard (D) Johnson County Commission Chair : Ed Eilert

: Ed Eilert Johnson County Commission District 1 : Dual endorsement for Ron Shaffer and Becky Fast

: Dual endorsement for Ron Shaffer and Becky Fast Johnson County Commission District 4 : Janee’ Hanzlick

: Janee’ Hanzlick Johnson County Commission District 5 : LeEtta Felter

: LeEtta Felter Prairie Village Mayor: Eric Mikkelson

A full list of the general election endorsements is available on the MainPAC website.