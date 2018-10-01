Briefly noted: Shawnee Mission Health ‘Lights the Town Pink’ at Village Shops; Environmental forum for PV mayor candidates

Shawnee Mission Health and the Village Shops “Light the Town Pink” for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Shawnee Mission Health and The Village Shops teamed up last week for the fifth annual “Light the Town Pink” event to mark the start of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. WDAF’s Abby Eden and breast cancer survivors who were treated at Shawnee Mission Health helped flip the switch on the pink lights outlining the Village Shops buildings. “This event encourages our community’s support of building and maintaining awareness about the necessary steps in early and proactive disease detection,” said Robin Harrold, vice president of ambulatory development for Shawnee Mission Health. “Our goal is to emphasize the importance of regular mammograms and self- breast exams. When we commit to supporting early detection, and when the disease is caught early, the five- year survival rate is 99 percent.”

Mayoral forum for PV candidates on environmental issues coming Wednesday. The Prairie Village Environment/Recycling Committee will host a forum for mayoral candidates Eric Mikkelson and Serena Schermoly on environmental issues on Wednesday, Oct. 3. The forum will be from 7 to 8 p.m. at city hall and moderated by the Shawnee Mission Post. You can find more information here.