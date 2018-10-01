Arrest warrant issued for suspect in recent Shawnee burglaries, sexual assault cases

Shawnee police say they are looking for an 18-year-old male in connection with a string on residential burglaries as well as attempted and completed sexual assaults.

The department’s release on the arrest warrant and the suspect is below:

The Shawnee Police Department is investigating three residential burglaries that have occurred over the last few days. In each of these burglaries, entry was made into the residence (two apartments and one single family home) through an unlocked door and a sexual assault or attempted sexual assault occurred inside the residence. Two of these occurred near 75th and Goddard and the third occurred near 55th and Caenen.

An arrest warrant has been issued for William Louis Elliot (b/m 18 years old) for Aggravated Burglary and Aggravated Sexual Battery by the Johnson Country District Court. A picture of him is attached. If you know where he is please call 911, the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Our Detectives are following up on leads on the cases with the assistance of the Johnson County Criminalistics Laboratory. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

We ask that residents routinely double check all doors (front, back, sliding glass, etc) and lower level windows on their homes to make sure they are locked.