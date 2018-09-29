Your Community: Voter resources

You may have noticed the increase in political ads which means elections are just around the corner. With so many messages being thrown around it can be difficult to cut through the noise. Thankfully, Johnson County Library can connect you to resources that will help you make informed decisions. These resources are nonpartisan and designed to provide accurate and objective information about candidates.

Voter resources include:

Voting is an important part of our democracy and if you have not registered to vote, the deadline is October 16. You can register online at jocoelection.org/registration or stop by one of the 14 Johnson County Library locations and receive a voter registration application. Additional resources available at the library include sample ballots, an advanced ballot and basic candidate information. To find a location, visit jocolibrary.org/locations.

Election Day is November 6.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom