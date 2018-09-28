Briefly noted: Trump skipping Johnson County on campaign trip to Kansas

Trump skipping Johnson County on campaign trip to Kansas. The Kansas Republican Party announced Thursday afternoon that President Donald Trump will visit Kansas next week on a campaign stop “on behalf of Kris Kobach and Steve Watkins,” the Republican nominee for the Congressional seat being vacated by Lynn Jenkins. The announcement did not mention Rep. Kevin Yoder, who Trump endorsed for reelection in July. The campaign rally will be Oct. 6 in Topeka.
