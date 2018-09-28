Briefly noted: Trump skipping Johnson County on campaign trip to Kansas

Jay Senter - September 28, 2018 7:04 am
President Donald Trump will visit Topeka next week to campaign for Kris Kobach and Steve Watkins — but not Kevin Yoder, who he endorsed this summer.

Trump skipping Johnson County on campaign trip to Kansas. The Kansas Republican Party announced Thursday afternoon that President Donald Trump will visit Kansas next week on a campaign stop “on behalf of Kris Kobach and Steve Watkins,” the Republican nominee for the Congressional seat being vacated by Lynn Jenkins. The announcement did not mention Rep. Kevin Yoder, who Trump endorsed for reelection in July. The campaign rally will be Oct. 6 in Topeka.

It's your community. Make sure you're informed

No one else provides as much coverage of our community as the Shawnee Mission Post. Make sure you understand the issues affecting our area by becoming a subcriber today!

subscribe for full access

Subscribe for access to comments section

RELATED STORIES