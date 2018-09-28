Dairy Queen franchisee opening two new locations in Johnson County

Johnson County is getting two new Dairy Queens this year.

Franchise owner Abdul Qudus said one of his chain restaurants is opening Oct. 3 at 8601 W. 137th St., Overland Park. Managers are in the middle of training 50 employees this week, but they are still hiring for 10 to 12 more positions.

Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Dirt work began last week on the second Dairy Queen in Shawnee Crossings. Qudus said he hopes to open the second Dairy Queen on the west side of Shawnee by December if the weather permits.

There are a lot of Dairy Queen fans in Shawnee, Qudus said, so he expects business to be good.

“We know that this area is growing fast,” Qudus said. “It’s going to be a great opportunity for us and for the neighborhood, creating more jobs, bringing good food and bringing new business in the city.”

The Dairy Queen in western Shawnee will be located at 22520 Midland Drive next to Wendy’s. Qudus said he will begin the hiring process for 50 to 60 positions in a few weeks. Interested applicants can apply on Fast N Friendly Stores’ website at fnfdq.com or text his recruiter at 816-565-3737.

Anticipated hours of operation for the Dairy Queen in Shawnee Crossings are 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.

Qudus also hopes to open three more Dairy Queen restaurants by next year, including one at 135th Street and State Line Road and another in Grandview.