Overland Park set to ‘Reveal the Vision’ from Forward OP process; Coffee with a Cop in Prairie Village

Overland Park to reveal first look at plan for future from Forward OP process tonight. Overland Park is hosting a “Reveal the Vision” open house this evening during which it will present the draft vision and action plan that have come out of its months-long ForwardOP planning process. The open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Matt Ross Community Center. Brief remarks are set for 6:15 p.m.

Prairie Village police to hold Coffee with a Cop Oct. 3. Prairie Village police will host another of their Coffee with a Cop gatherings next Wednesday, Oct. 3 at the Starbucks at the Village Shops. The event begins at 7 a.m.