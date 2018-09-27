Overland Park set to ‘Reveal the Vision’ from Forward OP process; Coffee with a Cop in Prairie Village

Jay Senter - September 27, 2018 7:13 am
City Manager Bill Ebel and Mayor Carl Gerlach sat at a table amid the nearly 800 people gathered for the Imagine Tomorrow workshop as part of the Forward OP process. Photo by Roxie Hammill.

Overland Park to reveal first look at plan for future from Forward OP process tonight. Overland Park is hosting a “Reveal the Vision” open house this evening during which it will present the draft vision and action plan that have come out of its months-long ForwardOP planning process. The open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Matt Ross Community Center. Brief remarks are set for 6:15 p.m.

Prairie Village police to hold Coffee with a Cop Oct. 3. Prairie Village police will host another of their Coffee with a Cop gatherings next Wednesday, Oct. 3 at the Starbucks at the Village Shops. The event begins at 7 a.m.

