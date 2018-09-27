Best Bets for the Weekend: Overland Park Fall Festival, letting loose at the library and meatballs!

I disagree with all those who say Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. Fall in northeast Johnson County is where it’s at, folks! Read on:
- Tonight marks Light the Town Pink in the Village Shops. Bring the family for food and fun to celebrate Breast Cancer Survivors and kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a lighting ceremony of the Village.
- One of our family’s favorite fall traditions is the Overland Park Fall Festival in downtown Overland Park. Come for the farmer’s market, stay for the parade, craft fair and concerts in Santa Fe Commons Park.
- If you love the library you might consider taking part in one of its biggest fundraisers The Library Lets Loose. Music, dancing, food and wine are just part of the fun to be had on Saturday night at the Central Resource Library.
- Or maybe meatballs and a comedy show are more your style? This Saturday night Brian’s Bakery and Eatery is introducing Dinner and a Laugh. There are four comics going to be on stage while you dine on salad, pasta and meatballs and dessert.
- It finally feels like fall and with that must come the annual trip to the pumpkin patch. Deanna Rose’s Pumpkin Hollow is a family favorite.