Your Health: Sleep apnea treatment options

You haven’t been sleeping well—you wake up tired or gasping for breath. A sleep apnea diagnosis can feel overwhelming, but you have options. Over 20 million Americans have sleep apnea, and help from a sleep specialist can guide you through the world of CPAP, BiPAP and other options.

Positive airway pressure (PAP) machines are the most common options, but they can seem intimidating. The mask, tubing and machinery can feel noisy, restricting or unsightly, but are much easier to accept once you experience better sleep. Ammar Alkhazna, board certified physician in Sleep Medicine, outlines the options available for a better night’s sleep.

MyHealthKC.com is your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at Shawnee Mission Health, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.