Johnson County Election Office looking to recruit 400 more workers to staff polls in November

With six weeks to go until the general election, the Johnson County Election Office is making a push to get hundreds of new workers trained and ready to staff polling locations.

The election offices says it hopes to have 2,200 election workers in the field Nov. 6 — and increase of 1,000 from the 1,200 it had at the polls for the primary.

There were around 1,600 election workers signed up to work on Election Day before the Election Office’s recruitment efforts began earlier this month. So far, they’ve had just over 220 new applicants come in, bringing the total available for Election Day to around 1,800. That means the election office will need to recruit and train an additional 400 workers to meet its goal for November.

“We’re hoping to get as many applicants as possible because there’s always slippage between the number of applicants and the number of election workers on Election Day,” said Election Office Administrator Nathan Cater. “Life happens, and we’ll inevitably have applicants unable to attend training or unavailable on Election Day.”

To be eligible to work on election day, poll workers must complete a four-hour training session as well as a “hands-on practice” with the equipment before Election Day. This will be just the second time the county has fielded the ExpressVote machines it agreed to buy from Elections System and Software in May, so many long-time poll workers are still getting used to the equipment.

Election workers receive a stipend of $110 for their work on Election Day as well as $25 for their four-hour training session and $25 for their practice session.

Qualifications for election workers include:

Workers must be residents of Johnson County

They must be registered to vote at their current address

They must be available to work the complete day on Election Day

You can find more information on becoming an election worker here.