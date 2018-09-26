Briefly noted: Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety to run ads aimed at flipping Yoder’s seat

Gun control group rolling out ads in race for Yoder’s seat. The Kansas 3rd Congressional District is one of 15 targeted in a new ad campaign from Everytown for Gun Safety, the gun control advocacy group founded by former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg. The $5 million digital ad campaign is being rolled out in suburban districts across the country, many of which have Republican incumbents. “Suburban swing districts are going to make this election, and gun safety resonates extremely high with suburban voters,” John Feinblatt, president of Everytown, told Politico. [Bloomberg-founded gun control group launches ads to flip 15 GOP House districts — Politico]
