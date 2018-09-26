As part of tennis court updates, Lenexa adding pickleball, roller hockey and futsal facilities

Two parks in Lenexa are getting a million-dollar tennis court facelife — plus expanded programming, including new pickleball courts and facilities for roller hockey and futsal.

Logan Wagler, deputy director of Lenexa parks and recreation, said he is “super excited” that the city will offer “something new and unique” to Lenexa because a hard-surface futsal court, roller hockey and dedicated pickleball courts are “not really common.”

“(We’re) taking an old infrastructure that’s sort of a problem and turning it into something really fantastic, something new and exciting for the public,” Wagler said. “For parks and recreation, we’re ecstatic.”

Wagler said the tennis courts at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park and Bois D’Arc Park have deteriorating conditions “to the point where they need total renovation.” Both asphalt-based courts are approaching 40 years of use.

“We actually had to take a couple of tennis courts out of service, and that’s what really drove the discussion and ramped this up,” Wagler said, adding that the city had closed three of the four courts throughout this year.

Some of the tennis courts will be removed to make room for the new programming. Bois D’Arc Park’s tennis courts will be converted into eight pickleball courts. Here’s a look at the proposed layout for that project:

Two of the four tennis courts at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park will be restored, while the other two will be converted for roller hockey and futsal. Wagler said the high-speed sports will mix well with the skate park at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. Here’s a look at the design for the courts at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park:

The new courts at both parks will be made with “more durable” post-tension concrete, which reduces the concrete’s natural tendency to shrink and swell in later years. Plus, the new complex at Sar-Ko-Par will also be “a bit larger” and have more shade as well.

The renovations were unplanned items in Lenexa’s 2018 fiscal budget. Wagler said the project had been on the city’s unfunded community improvement project (CIP) list for several years, but worsening conditions at Sar-Ko-Par Trails led city leaders to amend the budget and dedicate $1.2 million of CIP funds to the project.

Construction is set to begin in late 2018, with the courts open for play by early summer 2019.