The Barber’s Den opens shop in downtown Mission

A barber from Kansas City, Kan., has opened up shop in downtown Mission.

The Barber’s Den opened for business and started accepting appointments Sept. 5 at its new location, 5911 Dearborn St. The owner, Pablo Flores, said he decided to move his barber shop from KCK to downtown Mission because he heard that the area is “up and coming” and “on the rebound.”

“There’s a lot of small businesses out here, which helps too,” Flores said. “I’m very happy to be here and pleased to be here. People here are very nice, so I’m liking it down here.”

Flores said he’s been cutting hair for 10 years, since he graduated high school. He specializes in modern haircuts for men and boys, as well as straight-razor shaves.

“I want the people here in Mission to feel welcome to come here, all ages: Seniors, children, high school students, middle-aged men,” Flores said. “This is a family-oriented shop. Everybody’s welcome, even women, but I don’t cut women’s hair.”

Two other barbers will soon join his staff, but Flores has a few positions open as well.

The Barber’s Den is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Flores accepts walk-ins, but he prefers appointments because it reduces wait times. Call 913-544-4229 to schedule an appointment.