Plowboys Barbecue moving into former Fritz’s Chili space in Overland Park

Plowboys Barbecue in Kansas City is adding a third location, this time in northern Overland Park.

Todd Johns, co-owner with Todd Johnson, said their announcement comes just after the restaurant’s five-year anniversary in business. Johns said he hopes to open the new restaurant at 6737 W. 75th St. by mid-April 2019.

Plowboys Barbecue first opened shop in September 2013 in Blue Springs, and its downtown location in January 2015.

Johns said they considered 120 locations in the Kansas City metro area before settling on their new spot, formerly occupied by Fritz’s Chili, in Overland Park. The new restaurant will also occupy space next door to accommodate their growth.

Ultimately, that spot was the best location because of its ample parking, dense population and lack of competition in the area.

“There’s not a lot of barbecue in that area, so we knew that the market would be ready for us,” Johns said, adding that the location is home to “a good mix” of residential and business, something their two locations in Blue Springs and downtown Kansas City, Mo., lack.

“We do a very strong lunch business at our downtown Kansas City location at 12th and Main, and we do a very strong dinner and weekend business in Blue Springs on South 7 Highway,” Johns said. “So the Overland Park location really offers us the best of both, and we felt like it would be a great location for us to be successful.”

In fact, the co-owners expect to double business on the premise that their new location in Johnson County will have a higher volume of customers than their other two restaurants combined. As such, the new 4,800-square-foot space will accommodate a large kitchen, with a dining area for 120 guests indoors and more than 40 guests in outdoor patio seating.

“The difficulty in selecting a location for us is that barbecue requires some specific needs, such as a place for a woodpile and a place for smokers, and our volume is such that we have to have a pretty significant-sized smoker,” Johns said, adding that their two smokers will each fit 1,500 pounds of food — enough to handle catering and busy mealtimes without hurting normal business.

“We were looking for the right location that would offer us the right footprint to do what we needed to do, but also be in a location that would welcome us and want more barbecue in the area,” Johns said. “We just really felt like this was a great spot for what we needed.”

Development in northern Overland Park was also attractive for the Plowboys owners, Johns added.

“We’re glad to be a part of all of that as well,” he said.

Plowboys Barbecue will serve its popular menu in a counter service style, which serves customers more efficiently than traditional dining.

“All of the food is prepared in front of you, and you get a chance to look at what it is that we’re offering and direct us on what you want,” Johns said, adding that the counter service style also allows more personal interaction with customers.

Patrons can expect the barbecue joint’s top three best seller items: pulled pork, burnt ends and BBQ nachos. But expanding the menu to include seasonal items as well as plans to hire an executive chef are also in the works, he added.

Plowboys plans to add online ordering and “grab-and-go” parking.

The restaurant’s award-winning rubs, sauces and bean starters at more than 1,000 niche specialty retailers worldwide, including Australia, western Europe and North America.