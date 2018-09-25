Former Shawnee councilmember Justin Adrian charged for sexual relations with Olathe student

Justin Adrian, who resigned from the Shawnee city council Sept. 12 — two days after he was placed on administrative leave by Olathe Public Schools — was arrested Tuesday on charges of unlawful sexual relations.

He is being held in Johnson County Jail on a $250,000 bond and will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Court records indicate Adrian is charged with having consensual sexual relations with a student. According to the court filing, the student was older than 16, which is the age of consent in Kansas. However, Kansas law prohibits public school teachers and administrators from engaging in sexual activity with students at their school. If he posts bond, Adrian is prohibited from contact with children.

Prior to being placed on leave, Adrian was a history teacher at Olathe East High School.

“Mr. Adrian is cooperating as demonstrated by his voluntary surrender on the charges filed against him,” said Adrian’s legal counsel, Lindsey Erickson, in an email Tuesday afternoon. “He is prepared to address the accusations/charges in court.”

Adrian, who is 33, was elected to his first term on the Shawnee city council representing Ward 3 in November 2017.

“Out of respect for the city of Shawnee and the city councilmember position I have proudly held for eight months, I have reluctantly and respectfully made the decision to resign from my position as City Councilmember, Ward III effective immediately upon notice,” Adrian wrote in the Sept. 12 resignation letter.

