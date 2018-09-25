Briefly noted: Lenexa sets open house date for Complete Streets plans; Randa headed to Mississippi State for final 2 years of college ball

Lenexa sets open house date for Complete Streets. Lenexa has set a public workshop for its Complete Streets plan for Wednesday, Oct. 3 at the Lenexa Community Center. “This is a come-and-go event,” say the organizers. “Bring the family, grab some dinner at the Lenexa Public Market, and join the City for an evening of fun and planning!” The workshop will begin at 4:30 p.m. and run through 6:30 p.m. You can find more information here.

Former SM East baseball player Jake Randa heading to Mississippi State for final two years of college. Jake Randa, who was part of the SM East’s 2016 state title winning team, announced this week that he will play his final two years of college baseball at Mississippi State University. Randa started his college career at Northwest Florida State College, a junior college program that won the NJCAA national title in 2015.