Westbrooke Green developer requests delaying demolition until summer 2019

The company looking to develop Westbrooke Green, a proposed retail, restaurant and residential project at 75th and Quivira in Shawnee, has requested delaying the project by 10 months.

The Westbrooke North redevelopment agreement between the city of Shawnee and the developer required demolition of existing buildings on the site to begin Oct. 1 of this year. The developer has requested that date to be pushed back to Aug. 1, 2019.

The city and developer in December 2017 agreed to public financing for the $113 million project that established about $25 million in public finance incentives, including a dual tax increment financing (TIF) and community improvement district for Westbrooke Village. The site is located at the northeast corner of West 75th Street and Quivira Road.

Bob Johnson, a Polsinelli attorney representing the developer on the project, submitted the request in a Sept. 14 letter.

“This extension will allow the Developer to continue constructing the capital stack for the Project in order to prepare for commencement of construction,” Johnson wrote.

The Shawnee council plans to take up the developer’s request tonight during its meeting.

The full project proposal approved by the city late last year included:

Eleven commercial buildings for office and retail use — 10 new and one existing — containing about 108,500 square feet;

Five new multifamily apartment buildings with about 530 luxury units;

Amenities including structured and surface parking, street parking, garages, an open courtyard space, a town square, an amphitheater, an outdoor dining area, landscaping, lighting, utilities, storm water improvements, water features, sidewalks and walkways, and streets and drives, according to the project plan.

The initial timeline for the project called for construction to begin in October 2019 with both phases of construction completed by 2024.