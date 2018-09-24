Updates from Johnson County Community College: Upcoming events

Looking to add an event or two to your calendar in the coming weeks? Johnson County Community College has you covered. From festivals to cooking demonstrations and lectures, there are countless experiences waiting for you at the corner of College and Quivera.

Academic Theatre Production: Macbeth

The 2018-19 JCCC Academic Theatre season opens with Shakespeare’s tragedy, Macbeth, on the following dates:

Friday, Sept. 28: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29: 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30: 2 p.m.

Our students depict the story of Scottish thane Macbeth, who murders Duncan, King of Scotland, in order to succeed him on the throne. This foul deed soon entangles the conscience-stricken nobleman in a web of treachery, deceit and more murders, which ultimately spells his doom. In short, you’ll want a front-row seat to see the drama unfold.

Each performance is free to the public and seating is on a first-come basis. No tickets or reservations are required.

The Influencing Machine: A Brief Visual History of the Media

On Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to noon, award-winning comics journalist, Josh Neufeld, will present “The Influencing Machine: A Brief Visual History of the Media.” Neufeld will discuss the ever-changing media landscape, his personal creative process, and his groundbreaking work with acclaimed journalist Brooke Gladstone.

A book signing will follow the discussion.

Greater Kansas City Japan Festival

The 2018 Greater Kansas City Japan Festival returns to JCCC on Oct. 6 with a full day of events, food and fun. The featured topic of this year’s festival is Shodo: The Japanese Art of Calligraphy. You’ll also enjoy:

Traditional Japanese musical performances

A Japanese cultural village

Martial arts

Anime and manga

Cook Right, Eat Right

Learn about healthy nutrition at Cook Right, Eat Right, a cooking demonstration series presented by JCCC, the KU Health System and the KU Medical Center. The Oct. 10 session will focus on healthy eating to promote cancer prevention.

The program is free, but space is limited. RSVP today.

Lace Up for Learning

Ready…set…Lace up for Learning! Get active and support student scholarships by participating in JCCC’s 5K Run-Walk on Oct. 14. Regular registration pricing is available through Oct. 11:

$30 – Individual

$27 – Team of 2 (per person)

$25 – Team of 3+ (per person) and individual student rate

Senior Day

Are you or is someone you know a high school senior interested in learning more about JCCC? Attend Senior Day on Oct. 17 to take part in the full Cavalier experience. You will learn about JCCC’s admissions and enrollment processes, financial aid offerings, academic programs and student services. You will also tour the main campus and meet with representatives from select departments.

Pastry Sale

Friday afternoons are extra sweet at JCCC! Stop by the Pastry Sale in the Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy every Friday when classes are in session from 3 to 5:30 p.m. You can purchase melt-in-your-mouth, freshly baked treats, whipped up by pastry/baking certificate program students. The best part? Proceeds directly support our culinary students.

Stay Up-To-Date

We regularly host a variety of events and activities that are open to the public. Join us throughout the year as we learn, celebrate and give back.