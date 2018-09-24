QuikTrip plans to open new Shawnee location in October

Construction is almost complete on the new QuikTrip at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Goddard Street in Shawnee.

Mike Thornbrugh, a spokesperson for QuikTrip, said final touches on the 24/7 QuikTrip should be complete for the gas station and convenience store to open by the second or third week of October.

Square footage of the building is about 5,000 square feet, and the gas station will feature 16-vehicle service. Inside the convenience store, customers can expect to see the kitchen and additional fresh foods for purchase.

“As time goes on, we’re going to be able to add more and more varieties of fresh food,” Thornbrugh said. “For instance, we think the pizza is pretty darn good, but now we’re going to begin adding sub sandwiches that we prepare there. In addition to that, we’ll be offering various kinds of breakfast burritos as well.”

Thornbrugh said he expects the new QuikTrip will add 20 to 25 new jobs.

QuikTrip’s presence continues to grow in Johnson County and the Kansas City metro area. Another QuikTrip is scheduled to open soon at 7621 W. 159th St., Overland Park. Plus, the new Kansas law that will allow convenience stores like QuikTrip to start selling stronger beer next year gives the company the opportunity additional opportunities in the area.

“We’re really lucky in the Kansas City area; we’ve been there a long, long time and we have a loyal customer base,” Thornbrugh said. “Kansas City was the second marketplace that QuikTrip ever went to in the late 1960s. QuikTrip has been able to grow quite a bit in Kansas City because of that, so we’re grateful.”