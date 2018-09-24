Merriam girl shot in leg after 9-year-old brother finds unattended gun

A 10-year-old girl was shot in the leg Sunday evening after her 9-year-old brother found an unattended gun, according to Merriam police.

Merriam police officers responded to the shooting at 8:30 p.m. at a house in the 5200 block of Farley Court. The boy had found the unattended gun, which “somehow went off” and hit his sister’s leg. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.

Capt. Todd Allen said the shooting remains under investigation, and any additional information would just be speculation.

““We believe it to be an accident, but that’s why we’re investigating, just to make sure,” Allen said.

Anyone with additional information about the incident should contact Merriam police Capt. Todd Allen at 913-322-5589 or [email protected]

Merriam and other local cities’ police departments distribute free gun locks at their headquarters. The Shawnee Mission School District is also exploring the option of making gun locks available to families free of charge.