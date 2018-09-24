Briefly noted: After NYT/Siena College poll puts Davids ahead of Yoder, FiveThirtyEight shifts race to ‘toss up’; Prairie Village sets new date for non-discrimination ordinance discussion

NYT/Siena poll has Davids up 8 points on Yoder. The New York Times and Siena College have been fielding live polls in competitive districts across the country, and the results from the poll they began conducting late last week in the Kansas 3rd Congressional District suggest Rep. Kevin Yoder is facing a serious threat in his bid for a fifth term. With a sample size of 494 as of Sunday night, Democrat Sharice Davids leads Yoder in the poll 51-43 with 6 percent of respondents undecided. The margin of error at this point is +/-4.7 percent. (The group will resume polling today to get the final six responses necessary to reach the planned sample size of 500). The poll also shows that Yoder has an unfavorable rating of 49 percent compared to an unfavorable rating of 32 percent for Davids. The results of the NYT/Siena College poll factored into FiveThirtyEight’s shift of the race from a “Lean Republican” rating to a “Toss Up” rating. [Kansas 3rd Congressional District poll — New York Times]

Prairie Village council to discuss non-discrimination ordinance Oct. 15. The city of Prairie Village has announced that the non-discrimination ordinance that was supposed to have been on the Sept. 17 agenda will now be considered at its Oct. 15 meeting. The Sept. 17 meeting was canceled after a string of late cancelations led to a lack of quorum.Prairie Village sets Oct. 15