Your Community: Women’s voices



This fall the Johnson County Library will present programming highlighting Women’s Voices. Several programs revolving around women’s experiences are scheduled at our branches throughout the county. Below are three prominent programs that will be held at our Central Resource Library.

On September 22, join us for Sister Stories and hear from women religious from a variety of faith communities in the metro area. They will sit on a panel to discuss their various ministries in and around Johnson County. Learn more about how religious organizations have participated in the public life of the county.

Women make up half of the U.S. population yet they remain a minority in elected office. Interestingly, more women than ever are political candidates in 2018. On Tuesday, November 13, we will host Women in Politics, a panel discussion featuring politicians who happen to be women and explore some of the professional and personal experiences of women who seek and hold elected office from campaigning to getting elected, to the daily work of governing.

Finally, join us on November 14, for Women in the Military, a panel featuring women who have served in the U.S. armed forces. This program presents women veterans sharing experiences from their careers in a male-dominated military environment. You’ll hear about deployments, opportunities for women in the military and the transition from military to civilian life.

For more information on these and other fall programs featuring Women’s Voices, visit www.jocolibrary.org or call 913-826-4600. You can also pick up an issue of our Fall Guide at any Johnson County Library branch.

