Urban Prairie Coffee opens in former Twisted Sisters shop

The beloved Twisted Sisters coffee shop in downtown Mission may have shut its doors this summer, but a new coffee shop has opened in its stead.

Urban Prairie Coffee, owned by proprietors of next-door Mission: Board Games, had its soft opening Saturday, Sept. 15. Julie Hans said she and her husband, Jason, decided to buy the coffee shop at 5606 Johnson Drive from former Twisted Sisters owner Sandi Russell. Their vision for the combined shops is a board game cafe concept.

When Mission: Board Games opened in December 2016, the Hans family had thought about the possibility of expanding. After Russell decided to retire, they agreed in the spring 2018 to take over the coffee shop.

The Hans family has lived in Fairway for about 20 years, so they feel closely attached to the local community. And Russell has also helped Hans during the transition.

“She’s given me lots of tips, and she’s even shared some secret recipes, which I feel lucky to have,” Hans said of Russell. “We’re all coffee lovers, and I love a sense of community. I think that’s really important for a town, and I love the feel of downtown Mission.”

Hans said Russell had reassured her regular customers that the new coffee shop would have a strong sense of community, just like Twisted Sisters. Urban Prairie Coffee also features artwork from local artists, including Zach Arlan, Koko Stubitsch and Jill Opelka Greenfield. And some of the kitchen equipment and the hutch in the dining area is from the previous coffee shop.

“I really want people to keep coming here that have been coming here, and I want to attract new people,” Hans said, citing a recent surge in young families moving to the area. “I just want everyone to feel welcomed here.”

The coffee shop offers Messenger coffee and espresso drinks as well as smoothies, tea, soda pop and and an array of food items, including quiche from C. Jack’s and baked goods from Scratch. Hans said they are planning to expand the menu to include Italian sodas, oatmeal and other food items that regular Twisted Sisters customers had come to expect.

“I think people are really concerned about the biscuits and gravy that Sandi had, and she’s going to help me get that started this weekend,” Hans said, “but I think that’s going to be a weekend special.”

Urban Prairie Coffee may soon expand to add more lunch and dinner items as well, Hans added, citing plans to collaborate more with their game night plans at Mission: Board Games. Girls game nights are Tuesday, community game nights are Wednesdays, game on nights is Thursday and Star Wars game night is Friday.

Eventually, Hans would like to expand dinner hours when Sandhills Brewing Company opens its microbrewery and pub a few doors down in December.

Planned hours of operation for Urban Prairie Coffee are Sunday and Monday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (to coincide with board game nights), and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.