City Center Residences would bring more than 200 apartments geared toward seniors

The Lenexa City Council unanimously approved a preliminary plan this week for a proposed mixed-use development in City Center that would include more than 211 one- and two-bedroom apartments intended for people aged 55 and older, along with 1,800 square feet of commercial space.

City Center Residences would sit west of Renner Boulevard and north of Elmridge Street, according to a Tuesday memo from Planning and Development Administrator Magi Tilton. It would comprise four stories of apartments, ground-floor commercial space and structured, garage and surface parking with roughly 250 spaces.

The project site’s northeast side is reserved for a possible second phase of development for 30 to 50 additional apartments and related parking.

One face of the building would run along 86th Street and provide a view of City Center’s Central Green immediately to the west from as many of the apartments as possible, according to the memo. A courtyard on top of the structured parking would face Central Green and include golf and grill areas, permanent structures to provide shade, tables and seating, and an area for yoga or other activities.

City staff recommended approval of preliminary plan, and the Lenexa Planning Commission also recommended approval at its Aug. 27 meeting with the following stipulations:

Approval of a special benefit district to build streets and other infrastructure

Offsite grading and sanitary sewer easements obtained before any building permits are issued or, failing that, modification of plans

Details of:

• Proposed height and material of the seat wall within the amenity zone

• Material and color of the two retaining walls

• Types and locations of all signage

• Furnishings including benches, trash receptacles, lighting and bicycle racks

• Landscape plan for courtyards, fire lane and land tract to the east

Ward 4 Councilman Andy Huckaba asked Tilton whether the amount of parking planned for the development was typical, despite that city staff and the planning commission supported it. Tilton said that it was less than what was typical for suburban, multifamily developments but that probably all City Center developments had been granted approval for less parking. Mayor Michael Boehm, though, said more work was needed on parking before submission of a final plan.

Patrick Lenahan with Yaeger Architecture Inc. of Overland Park addressed the council and said that the development would be mainly marketed to people in their 70s. Ward 3 Councilman Corey Hunt asked Lenahan what distinguished the proposed development from other Lenexa apartments. Inside corridors for pedestrian access to the units, courtyards, activity rooms and meeting space typically distinguish apartments geared toward seniors, Lenahan said.