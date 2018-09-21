Briefly noted: R Park sculpture fundraising drive making final push

R Park sculpture group making “Fall Fundraising Sprint.” The Citizens Sculpture Initiative for R Park reports that they’ve hit 86 percent of their fundraising goal — and are asking for help bringing in the final $9,000. The group has been working for months to raise the monies needed for a new sculpture by artist Jorge Blanco that will depict a running figure. Checks can be made out to “Roeland Park Community Foundation,” with the memo: “R Park Sculpture” and mailed to Roeland Park City Hall, 4600 W. 51st Street, 66205. “All donations, small or large are greatly appreciated!,” says the group. ” All donors will be invited to a community Dedication Celebration after the sculpture is installed in May 2019.”
