Scooter’s Coffee opens 6th shop in northeast JoCo; 7th shop coming soon

Leah Wankum - September 20, 2018 9:00 am
Scooter's Coffee
Scooter’s Coffee in Lenexa just celebrated its grand opening Monday.

Scooter’s Coffee just opened its sixth shop in northeast Johnson County, and another one is on the way.

The Scooter’s Coffee at 7741 Quivira Road in Lenexa celebrated its grand opening Monday. And passersby can now start to see construction work on a seventh Scooter’s Coffee, to be located in Tomahawk Shopping Center, at 11002 W. 75th St. in Shawnee.

Scooter's Coffee
The Scooter’s Coffee at Tomahawk Shopping Center in Shawnee is expected to open by the end of October.

Sheldon Bowens with Bowens Contracting Services said he hopes to open the seventh franchise by the end of October.

The new location in Shawnee will have 15 to 20 positions open, with daily hours set at 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Bowens added. Scooter’s Coffee is typically a drive-thru chain for customers getting coffee and smoothies on the go.

