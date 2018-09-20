Scooter’s Coffee opens 6th shop in northeast JoCo; 7th shop coming soon

Scooter’s Coffee just opened its sixth shop in northeast Johnson County, and another one is on the way.

The Scooter’s Coffee at 7741 Quivira Road in Lenexa celebrated its grand opening Monday. And passersby can now start to see construction work on a seventh Scooter’s Coffee, to be located in Tomahawk Shopping Center, at 11002 W. 75th St. in Shawnee.

Sheldon Bowens with Bowens Contracting Services said he hopes to open the seventh franchise by the end of October.

The new location in Shawnee will have 15 to 20 positions open, with daily hours set at 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Bowens added. Scooter’s Coffee is typically a drive-thru chain for customers getting coffee and smoothies on the go.