Briefly noted: Wild & Scenic Film Festival returning to Glenwood Arts next week; Lenexa VisionFest set for tonight

Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns in coming days. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival, locally coordinated by a group of SM East students, returns in the coming days, with a showing set at the Kansas City Zoo Sept. 23 and at the Glenwood Fine Arts Theatre Sept. 27. The festival includes a series of short films that examine different parts of the earth and its environment, from energy and food systems to biodiversity and climate change.

Lenexa’s VisionFest with futurist Stephen Ames, set for tonight. Futurist Stephen Ames will be at the Lenexa Civic Center tonight to give remarks on trends that will affect communities, states and the nation in the coming decades. The presentation will be part of the city’s Vision 2040 planning process. The event runs 7 to 9 p.m.