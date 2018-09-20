Best Bets for the Weekend: Eat, walk, read (and eat again)

Tomorrow marks the first official day of autumn – these fun events are sure to make you fall in love with the season:
- It’s football season and we live in Kansas – time to get to grilling. This weekend marks the Annual Shawnee Great Griller’s State Championship Barbeque Contest at Shawnee Town 1929. In addition to great-tasting BBQ, there will be activities for the whole family.
- I always get a kick out of people who read while walking, so I was intrigued to hear about Johnson County Library’s Walk and Read event. In conjunction with Gardner Parks and Recreation two popular children’s books will be posted around the lake at Celebration Park. The event kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Large Shelter by the Lake, where there will be characters from the stories doing a meet and greet. The stories will remain around the lake through Sunday evening.
- Saturday is free day at the Johnson County Museum, in conjunction with the Smithsonian’s Museum Day. If you haven’t had a chance to check out the All-Electric House and the KidScape, this is the day.
- Come on over to Lenexa on Saturday afternoon to check out the metro’s best food trucks at the Food Truck Frenzy. Stay for live music by BOOM! at the Lenexa Commons stage.
- There are multiple events taking place at the arboretum this weekend. On Friday bring the family and your flashlights to enjoy the nighttime sights and sounds of nature, as well as s’mores. After your walk you’ll enjoy the educational activities in the Visitors Center. And on Sunday kids will love making crafts with everyone’s favorite crop (or not) – hedge apples. Come out to the Pavilion and participate in nature crafts to make and take home with you such as the Hedge Apple Goblin.