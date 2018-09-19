Your Health: Your baby is one of a kind, even in development



Though I’m sure you already knew, your baby really is one of a kind. No baby book or mommy blog can predict exactly how they will behave or develop. The most important thing to keep in mind, especially in those fraught early months, is to a clear mind, happy baby and regular doctor visits are much more important than obsessing over developmental milestones.

Michael Greenfield of Shawnee Mission Internal Medicine & Pediatrics offers a rough outline of what to expect as your baby grows and changes. From two weeks to two years, will move through snuggles and struggles. Take each of these milestones with a grain of salt. Your baby will do everything in his or her own time.

