Lenexa council approves updated plans for Sikh gurdwara

The Lenexa City Council approved the final plan for a new, $4.5 million Sikh temple — the Midwest Sikh Gurdwara — at its Tuesday night meeting.

The council had put plans for the project on hold at its April 17 meeting because of concerns about the project’s design expressed by some Lenexa City Council members and nearby residents. The Lenexa Planning Commission had recommended approval of the project’s preliminary plan at its April 2 meeting.

The developer held a community meeting June 5 at Fire Station 3, which about 30 people attended, and later submitted an amended preliminary plan, which the council approved at its June 19 meeting. The planning commission recommended approval of the final plan with no stipulations at its Aug. 27 meeting.

Ward 2 councilmen Thomas Nolte and Bill Nicks opposed the final plan; Ward 4 Councilwoman Mandy Stuke was absent.

The Lenexa gurdwara is planned for the northeast corner of 101st Street and Lone Elm Road. The two-story building will contain about 24,750 square feet. The second floor will hold the main worship hall with capacity for about 325 seats at roughly 11,000 square feet. The first floor will contain roughly 13,750 square feet for a kitchen, dining hall, classrooms and conference rooms, Pradeep Shukla, an architect and planner with Shukla & Associates in Leawood and the project’s architect, said in April.

The building’s exterior will comprise precast concrete panels and brick, and three ornamental, golden domes in Sikh-style architecture will sit atop the building. The building’s parking lot will have 125 spaces.

The building will sit on 12 acres, part of a 42-acre lot purchased two-and-a-half years ago by the Midwest Sikh Association, Shukla said. The association plans to eventually sell lots to build single-family homes on the remaining 30 acres in the same price range as existing, surrounding homes.

The association plans to sell its Shawnee gurdwara but won’t put it on the market until the new one is completed, association President Swinder Singh said Tuesday. He estimated that groundbreaking on the new temple could start early next year and be completed about a year later. The Shawnee gurdwara is at 6834 Pflumm Road. It opened in 1989, according to its website.