Briefly noted: Overland Park approves increased public incentives package for Regency Park; County commission candidate forums set

Overland Park signs off on additional public finance incentives for Regency Park redux. The Overland Park City Council Monday approved an increase in public incentives to upgrade the Regency Park Shopping Center at 93rd Street and Metcalf Avenue. The project was delayed because of a mistake in the design that affected the stability of the building facades. As a result, costs on the $30 million project went up. The city agreed to increase sale tax revenues for the project from $7.3 million to $7.9 million, with no change to the 1 percent added-on sales tax for businesses there. A sales tax break for equipment purchases will also increase by about $187.000. Work is expected to begin Nov. 1.

League of Women Voters to host candidate forums for county commission. The League of Women Voters of Johnson County will hold forums for the candidates running for Johnson County Commission next month. A forum for the District 4 candidates will be Saturday, Oct. 13; for the District 5 candidates Sunday, Oct. 14; and for the District 1 candidates Saturday, Oct. 20. County Chair Candidates Ed Eilert and Trinette Waldrup have been invited to participate in all three. You can find more details here.